USAG Alaska, Fort Wainwright

Welcome to U.S. Army Garrison AlaskaFort Wainwright is the home of the United States Army Garrison Alaska and units of the United States Army Alaska (USARAK) including the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, also known as the 1-25th SBCT; the USARAK Aviation Task Force and the Medical Department Activity-Alaska.

Fort Wainwright is co-located with the great city of Fairbanks, which is home to more than 50,000 people and provides virtually everything you and your family would enjoy in any other city in America.