Welcome to Fort Greely, Alaska - "Home of the Rugged Professional"

Fort Greely's installation mission is Midcourse Missile Defense. Fort Greely is also host to the military mission of the Cold Regions Test Center.

Fort Greely's Garrison mission can be compared to that of an isolated city that provides government and public services to include police and fire protection.

With our remote location, there is a special emphasis on workforce morale, welfare and recreation; housing; health services; child development; religious services; and support to the local school system.

Fort Greely Garrison's supported tenants include: Ground-Based Midcourse Defense, 49th Missile Defense Battalion, 59th Signal Battalion (NEC), Cold Regions Test Center, Army and Air Force Exchange Service, Defense Commissary Agency, Logistics Readiness Center, and the U.S. Postal Service.

The installation and garrison commander at Fort Greely is dual-hatted and reports to both Installation Management Command (IMCOM) through the Pacific Area Region Office and the senior mission commander through the Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC).