United States Army Garrison Fort Gordon, formerly known as Camp Gordon, is a United States Army installation established in October 1941. It is the current home of the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, U.S. Army Signal Corps, and U.S. Army Cyber Corps.



Garrisons, also called an installation or post, are communities that provide many of the same types of services expected from any small town. Law enforcement, fire protection, sports and recreational facilities, religious activities, child and youth programs are just a small sample of the services we provide every day.



The Garrison command team and staff also conduct mission support to the senior commander of the Cyber Center of Excellence. Our role is to perform base support operations to enable mission readiness and provides an enhanced quality of life for the Servicemembers, Families and Civilians of Fort Gordon and the Gillem Enclave. Our vision is to become the premier multi-mission, multi-service military installation in the Army.